LESCO takes steps to maintain beauty of Lahore

On the direction of its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider, the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has started taking steps to maintain the beauty of the provincial capital city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) On the direction of its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider, the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has started taking steps to maintain the beauty of the provincial capital city.

An important meeting was held here at the Zonal Office of Dataganj Bakhsh on Tuesday in which Deputy Commissioner Lahore, X-En (Street Lights), SDOs of Islampura and GOR sub-divisions, officers of Data Ganj Bakhsh Town, PTCL and representatives of cable operators participated.

During the meeting, a strategy to eliminate hanging wires from the sides of the Secretariat was deliberated upon. The joint teams of PTCL, LESCO and cable operators had inspected the area and found that mote of the hanging wires are owned by PTCL and cable operators. The meeting was told that the cable operators and PTCL have started removing the wires.

The LESCO has not yet started trimming of trees branches cutting in the area, as it would affect the work in the Secretariat. Now the trimming would be done on Sunday as it would not affect the Secretariat working due to power shutdown.

Earlier, chairing a meeting here at LESCO Headquarters, CEO Engineer Shahid Haider directed the Chief Internal Audit to pay special attention to the audit in the organization and make the audit system more active and efficient.

He said that the Internal Audit Chief should identify the irregularities in the organization so that the officers and employees who cause harm to the organization can be punished according to the SOPs.

Engineer Shahid Haider said that all such inquiries which are delayed should be completed as soon as possible and submitted to the relevant forum. the Chief Executive said that any lapse on the matter of audit will not be tolerated and strict disciplinary action will be taken if any lapse is found.

The meeting was attended by Director (HR) Zameer Hussain Kolachi, Director Customer Services Sarwar Mughal, DG Admin Nauman Ghafoor, DG Implementation Rai Muhammad Asghar, Chief Engineer Operations (O&M) Abbas Ali, Chief Engineer (T&G) Zafar Iqbal, Chief Engineer (PMU) Shoaib Asim, Chief Engineer (PIU) Ejaz Bhatti, Chief Engineer (P&D) Imran Mehmood, Chief Internal Audit Muhammad Tayyab, Director Anti-Theft Ahmed Shehzad Chughtai, Director (S&I) Asghar and Director (Commercial) Nadeem Tahir.