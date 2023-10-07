LESCO takes strict action against corrupt officers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has taken strict action against its officers showing poor performance and involved in over-billing, illegal direct supply of electricity and other illegal acts.

A LESCO spokesman disclosed to the media here Saturday that on the instructions of the company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider, the Director (Customer Services) Rai Muhammad Asghar has demoted a deputy manager to the rank of an assistant manager and dismissed another AM for poor performance.

He further disclosed that Baghbanpura area’s Assistant Manager Waqar Ahmed was dismissed from his job on charges of poor performance, over-billing, illegal direct supply of electricity and other charges.

Waqar Ahmed has also been convicted in various cases.

Similarly, he added, Deputy Manager (S&I) Asif Majeed was demoted to Assistant Manager for one year due to poor performance, failure to complete recovery task and to control losses. LESCO CEO vowed that there was no place for corrupt elements in the company and all such officers or employees would definitely face the music.