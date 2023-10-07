Open Menu

LESCO Takes Strict Action Against Corrupt Officers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 07, 2023 | 11:15 PM

LESCO takes strict action against corrupt officers

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has taken strict action against its officers showing poor performance and involved in over-billing, illegal direct supply of electricity and other illegal acts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has taken strict action against its officers showing poor performance and involved in over-billing, illegal direct supply of electricity and other illegal acts.

A LESCO spokesman disclosed to the media here Saturday that on the instructions of the company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider, the Director (Customer Services) Rai Muhammad Asghar has demoted a deputy manager to the rank of an assistant manager and dismissed another AM for poor performance.

He further disclosed that Baghbanpura area’s Assistant Manager Waqar Ahmed was dismissed from his job on charges of poor performance, over-billing, illegal direct supply of electricity and other charges.

Waqar Ahmed has also been convicted in various cases.

Similarly, he added, Deputy Manager (S&I) Asif Majeed was demoted to Assistant Manager for one year due to poor performance, failure to complete recovery task and to control losses. LESCO CEO vowed that there was no place for corrupt elements in the company and all such officers or employees would definitely face the music.

Related Topics

Music Electricity Poor Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Company Job Media All From LESCO

Recent Stories

SA launches ICC World Cup 2023 campaign with domin ..

SA launches ICC World Cup 2023 campaign with dominant win Over Sri Lanka

22 minutes ago
 UAE, Kyrgyzstan strengthening energy cooperation

UAE, Kyrgyzstan strengthening energy cooperation

1 hour ago
 Al Dhaid Dates Festival kicks off featuring 50+ ex ..

Al Dhaid Dates Festival kicks off featuring 50+ exhibitors

2 hours ago
 Main day of UAE&#039;s parliamentary elections wit ..

Main day of UAE&#039;s parliamentary elections witnesses impressive turnout

2 hours ago
 First-ever Emirates Perfumes and Oud Exhibition la ..

First-ever Emirates Perfumes and Oud Exhibition launches at Expo Centre Sharjah

2 hours ago
 At least 160 Palestinians myrtred, over 1000 injur ..

At least 160 Palestinians myrtred, over 1000 injured in Gaza air strikes

4 hours ago
ME violence underscores urgent need to address ‘ ..

ME violence underscores urgent need to address ‘ the Palestine Question’: P ..

2 minutes ago
 Gas theft crackdown: 55 more connections cut off, ..

Gas theft crackdown: 55 more connections cut off, Rs 30mln fine imposed

2 minutes ago
 Aneeq Ahmed visits historical Mahabat Khan

Aneeq Ahmed visits historical Mahabat Khan

2 minutes ago
 548 cases lodged against adulteration mafia in a m ..

548 cases lodged against adulteration mafia in a month : PFA DG

2 minutes ago
 Gujranwala team win 12th National Rescue Challeng ..

Gujranwala team win 12th National Rescue Challenge

4 hours ago
 Govt. committed to bolstering disaster management ..

Govt. committed to bolstering disaster management capabilities with numerous ste ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan