LESCO takes various steps to strengthen transmission, system upgradation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider has said that a number of works related to the strengthening of LESCO's transmission system and its upgradation are being carried out so as to ensure maximum facilitation of the consumers.

Chairing a meeting here at LESCO Headquarters on Wednesday, he added that reforms are ongoing throughout the LESCO region (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara districts) to improve the electricity transmission system and to provide better facilities to consumers.

In this regard, Chief Engineer O&M (GSO teams under the supervision of T&G), in addition to their task of annual maintenance and development works, are also carrying out numerous works to keep the system fully stable and robust.

The meeting was briefed that during the current month, three new 11kV feeders were energized; three AMR meters were installed and 01 circuit breaker, 01 lightning arrester, 01 current relay, and 01 battery charger were replaced.

Replacement of transformer, thermovision hot spot attended at four places; and termination kit was applied at 16 places, besides jointing of power cables at three places; disc insulator cleaning, transmission line patrolling, tree trimming, replacement of jumpers, replacement of conductors etc. have been done. The LESCO also arranged a safety seminar and fire fighting rehearsal for the field staff and the officials concerned.

Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) said that the improvement of the system is going on, and LESCO management appreciates the performance of all the field staff. The LESCO Chief Engineer Shahid Haider said that LESCO is fully committed to its target of removing all the bottlenecks facing the system and LESCO has taken many concrete steps to make the system stronger and better, due to which electricity is being provided to consumers without interruption.