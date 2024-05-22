LESCO Takes Various Steps To Strengthen Transmission, System Upgradation
Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2024 | 09:39 PM
Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider has said that a number of works related to the strengthening of LESCO's transmission system and its upgradation are being carried out so as to ensure maximum facilitation of the consumers
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider has said that a number of works related to the strengthening of LESCO's transmission system and its upgradation are being carried out so as to ensure maximum facilitation of the consumers.
Chairing a meeting here at LESCO Headquarters on Wednesday, he added that reforms are ongoing throughout the LESCO region (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara districts) to improve the electricity transmission system and to provide better facilities to consumers.
In this regard, Chief Engineer O&M (GSO teams under the supervision of T&G), in addition to their task of annual maintenance and development works, are also carrying out numerous works to keep the system fully stable and robust.
The meeting was briefed that during the current month, three new 11kV feeders were energized; three AMR meters were installed and 01 circuit breaker, 01 lightning arrester, 01 current relay, and 01 battery charger were replaced.
Replacement of transformer, thermovision hot spot attended at four places; and termination kit was applied at 16 places, besides jointing of power cables at three places; disc insulator cleaning, transmission line patrolling, tree trimming, replacement of jumpers, replacement of conductors etc. have been done. The LESCO also arranged a safety seminar and fire fighting rehearsal for the field staff and the officials concerned.
Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) said that the improvement of the system is going on, and LESCO management appreciates the performance of all the field staff. The LESCO Chief Engineer Shahid Haider said that LESCO is fully committed to its target of removing all the bottlenecks facing the system and LESCO has taken many concrete steps to make the system stronger and better, due to which electricity is being provided to consumers without interruption.
Recent Stories
Maryam Nawaz directs to complete the HFH work by June 30
6 died, 7 injured in road accident
Trials for women teams for KP U-23 Inter-Region games completed
US existing home sales slip in April on still high mortgage rates
Aurangzeb meets delegation from Aerated Beverage Industry
Maryam Nawaz directs to complete the HFH work by June 30
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb meets Canadi ..
Heatwave conditions likely to prevail over most parts of country during current ..
Steinhauser wins Giro 17th stage as Pogacar pulls further ahead
Salik praises Saudi government for excellent Hajj arrangements
UK general election to be held on July 4: media
FS, SAARC SG discuss dynamics of organization
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Maryam Nawaz directs to complete the HFH work by June 303 minutes ago
-
6 died, 7 injured in road accident3 minutes ago
-
Maryam Nawaz directs to complete the HFH work by June 305 minutes ago
-
Salik praises Saudi government for excellent Hajj arrangements3 minutes ago
-
FS, SAARC SG discuss dynamics of organization17 minutes ago
-
Youth have potential to bring prosperity, good governance in country17 minutes ago
-
Pirzada visit Iranian Embassy to condole demise of President Raisi17 minutes ago
-
Ali Qasim Gillani vows to serve people as per legacy of Gillani family17 minutes ago
-
Health minister congratulates nation on successful open heart surgeries at RYK SZH25 minutes ago
-
Fact finding committee to probe Children's Hospital Incident; minister25 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to improve treatment facilities in hospitals: Health Minister33 minutes ago
-
Prices of edible items to be monitored: DC33 minutes ago