LESCO To Complete Construction, Repair Work Before Ramadan: Hafiz Nauman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 27, 2022 | 09:34 PM

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) will complete all its construction and repair works on transmission lines, grids and other installations before the holy month of Ramadan-ul-Mubarak i.e. till March 2023 so that the customers do not face any problem.

The LESCO Board of Director (BoD) Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Nauman disclosed this to media persons after chairing the board meeting here at LESCO Headquarters, on Tuesday.

Hafiz Muhammad Nauman said that LESCO was one of the major power distribution companies working in five districts of Punjab and millions of consumers in these districts depended on this company for electricity.

In response to a question, he said, "Elimination of electricity related problems of consumers is our first priority." LESCO Board of Directors was fully committed to hold open courts (Khhuli Kachehry) in different areas of LESCO region for the convenience of consumers by resolving their electricity related complaints at their doorsteps. The LESCO Chief Executive Officer and the board members would also ensure their presence in those open courts, he continued.

To another question, the Chairman said that LESCO board had constituted various committees and each committee would put its recommendations before the board for bringing improvement in working and performance of the company so as to ensure more convenience to the power consumers.

Hafiz Muhammad Nauman said that advance purchase of cables/conductors and transformers for LESCO had been approved, adding that today's board meeting also decided to shorten the schedule of LESCO's construction and repair work, which was effective until May 2023, and now all this task would be accomplished before the upcoming holy month Ramadan-ul-Mubarak so that the consumers did not face power outages during that month.

Ten independent members of the board including the BoD Chairman attended the meeting while the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Chaudhry Muhammad Amin, the company's Directors for Admin, Operations, Customer Services and HR, and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) participated on behalf of LESCO.

On this occasion, LESCO Chief gave a briefing to the Board of Directors regarding the performance of various departments of LESCO.

