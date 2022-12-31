LESCO to complete development, maintenance work before Ramazan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :All development and maintenance work of Lahore Electric Supply Company will be completed before the start of coming month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak.

According to LESCO sources here on Friday, this decision has been made to facilitate consumers of the company and provide uninterrupted power supply during the coming holy month.

LESCO board committees have been formed and each committee would give recommendations regarding improvement of the company and to facilitate its consumers, sources added.