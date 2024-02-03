LESCO To Ensure Modern Training Facilities At Its Centre
Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2024 | 07:19 PM
Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider said here on Saturday that modern facilities of training yard and technical laboratory had been provided for best training to the technical staff at company's regional training centre
A spokesman for LESCO said excellent training and courses were being organised to provide the best service to the staff, enabling them to ensure uninterrupted electricity to customers. He said the capacity of the training yard for practical exercises for repair and maintenance of transmission systems has also been increased.
LESCO field staff is being trained to make the transmission and power system maintenance in the shortest possible time, besides taking immediate practical action on customers' complaints and restoring power supply in emergency situations, he asserted.
"Training is being imparted on how to use technical, protective equipment and modern safety methods to protect the precious lives of the staff. This will not only enable expansion and repair of the transmission system in a modern way but also improve provision of electricity related facilities to the customers," he added.
