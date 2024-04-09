Open Menu

LESCO To Ensure Uninterrupted Power Supply On Eid Days

Muhammad Irfan Published April 09, 2024 | 06:20 PM

LESCO to ensure uninterrupted power supply on Eid days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has completed arrangements to ensure uninterrupted power supply to its customers during Eid-ul-Fitr.

The company's spokesperson told media here Tuesday that on the instructions of Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider, all arrangements have been completed for the uninterrupted supply of electricity, and in this regard a control room has also been set up where senior officers of LESCO would perform duties. The LESCO officers - Chief Engineer (O&M) Sarwar Mughal, Chief Engineer (T&G) Zafar Iqbal, Chief Engineer (P&D) Imran Mehmood, Chief Engineer (PIU) Ijaz Bhatti would perform duties one day each from April 10 to 13 respectively, he added.

The LESCO chief Shahid Haider has directed that all complaint centers should be kept operational during the Eid holidays while the field staff on duty should keep their mobile phones switched on at all times for well coordination in any emergency. He also issued special instructions to ensure the availability of essential equipment during the Eid holidays, besides keeping additional transformers, trolleys and vehicles on standby to deal with any emergency.

