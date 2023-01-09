LESCO to outsource high loss-making feeders: Hafiz Nauman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Lahore Electric Supply Company's Board of Directors (LESCO-BoD) on Monday approved the outsourcing of its high loss-making feeders as well as a testing service for recruitment against various posts in the company

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Lahore Electric Supply Company's Board of Directors (LESCO-BoD) on Monday approved the outsourcing of its high loss-making feeders as well as a Testing Service for recruitment against various posts in the company.

LESCO-BoD Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Nauman disclosed this to media men after presiding over the board meeting here.

Hafiz Nauman added that in an effort to promote public-private partnership and to improve the company's management and operation, the board had approved outsourcing of 22 high loss-making feeders of LESCO. Under which, he continued, the private firms would look after the system to control line losses and tripping problems on those feeders.

He said that solar power plants would be installed in partnership with private sector to increase solar power generation and for this purpose, various companies were being given offers to invest in solar projects.

The cheap electricity generation through solar resource would definitely help reduce the cost of energy mix. The power generated from those solar power plants would be injected to LESCO's system, he asserted.

Hafiz Nauman said that the board also approved the procurement of 50KVA transformers keeping in view their frequent use in trade and commercial sector.

The LESCO board also decided to make recruitment for various posts in the company through a testing service so as to ensure merit and transparency in the process, he concluded.

The board members, LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Chaudhry Muhammad Amin, Directors and Chief Financial Officer attended the meeting.