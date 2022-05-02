LESCO to provide uninterrupted electricity supply during Eid holidays

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has made special arrangements to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity during the Eidul Fitr holidays

LESCO sources said on Monday that instructions with regard to special duties of XENs and SDOs level officers had been issued.

All officers and staff in LESCO circles and sub divisions had also been put on alert.

In case of storm and rain during the holidays XENs, SDOs, superintending engineers had been asked to remain in their offices, whereas, line supervisorsand line staff would also be present on duty.

Consumers could call on helpline 118 for lodging their complaints.