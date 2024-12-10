Open Menu

LESCO To Purchase 750,000 Single Phase Meters

Umer Jamshaid Published December 10, 2024 | 08:32 PM

LESCO to purchase 750,000 single phase meters

In view of the convenience of consumers, Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has initiated the process of purchase of 750,000 single phase meters

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) In view of the convenience of consumers, Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has initiated the process of purchase of 750,000 single phase meters.

The company's spokesperson disclosed to media here Tuesday that LESCO's Department of Material Management has started the purchase of materials in view of the convenience of the customers on the instructions of Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider.

He added that the LESCO has also written a letter to the relevant power meters manufacturing company for the purchase of 750,000 single phase meters. The company will spent a total of Rs 4.5 billion on purchase of meters and wires.

The spokesman said that single phase meters would soon be available to the consumers which would help in reducing their problem with regard to power supply and billing.

He mentioned that LESCO has so far received 5,000 AMI meters in the first phase, while another 5,000 AMI meters would be received soon.

Meanwhile, CEO Engineer Shahid Haider chaired a meeting of LESCO's functional heads. During the meeting, he directed the Director (Customer Services) Sarwar Mughal and Director (Commercial) Nadeem Tahir to visit all sub-divisions, divisions and circles of the company to check whether all the work is being done according to the commercial procedure. Disciplinary action should be taken in case of any kind of negligence.

The meeting was attended by Director (HR) Zameer Hussain Kalachi, Chief Finance Officer Bushra Imran, DG (Admin) Nauman Ghafoor, DG (Implementation) Rai Mohammad Asghar, Chief Engineer (Operations) Abbas Ali, Chief Engineer (PIU) Ijaz Bhatti, Chief Engineer (PMU) Shoaib Asim, Chief Engineer (T&G) Zafar Iqbal, Chief Law Officer Badar Yasin, Director (S&I) Asghar Sukhera, Director (Recovery), and Director (Anti-power theft) Ahmed Shehzad Chughatai.

Related Topics

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Company Visit Ahmed Shehzad Mohammad Asghar Media All Billion LESCO

Recent Stories

Awareness program on Punjab Ombudsman organized at ..

Awareness program on Punjab Ombudsman organized at Islamia College

5 minutes ago
 UN Women’s Rolling Resistance concludes with res ..

UN Women’s Rolling Resistance concludes with resounding call to end Gender-Bas ..

5 minutes ago
 ICT Police arrest 11 criminals; Illegal weapons, l ..

ICT Police arrest 11 criminals; Illegal weapons, liquor seized

5 minutes ago
 NA session to continue till Dec 20

NA session to continue till Dec 20

5 minutes ago
 Police arrested thief gang member; recovered loote ..

Police arrested thief gang member; recovered looted cash Rs5.5 mln

12 minutes ago
 PM reaffirms commitment to protect mountains, natu ..

PM reaffirms commitment to protect mountains, natural environment

12 minutes ago
YPF delegation urges dialogue, democratic strength ..

YPF delegation urges dialogue, democratic strengthening in talks with CM Gandapu ..

12 minutes ago
 Two killed in separate incidents in Swabi; drug pe ..

Two killed in separate incidents in Swabi; drug peddler arrested

2 minutes ago
 Chinese delegation visits TDAP

Chinese delegation visits TDAP

2 minutes ago
 Bugti directs to ensure merit on contract posts in ..

Bugti directs to ensure merit on contract posts in Education Dept

2 minutes ago
 Deputy Speaker NA announces six-member panel of ch ..

Deputy Speaker NA announces six-member panel of chairpersons

2 minutes ago
 8th Inter-House Sports Championship concludes at B ..

8th Inter-House Sports Championship concludes at Bakhtawar Cadet College for gir ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan