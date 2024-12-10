LESCO To Purchase 750,000 Single Phase Meters
Umer Jamshaid Published December 10, 2024 | 08:32 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) In view of the convenience of consumers, Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has initiated the process of purchase of 750,000 single phase meters.
The company's spokesperson disclosed to media here Tuesday that LESCO's Department of Material Management has started the purchase of materials in view of the convenience of the customers on the instructions of Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider.
He added that the LESCO has also written a letter to the relevant power meters manufacturing company for the purchase of 750,000 single phase meters. The company will spent a total of Rs 4.5 billion on purchase of meters and wires.
The spokesman said that single phase meters would soon be available to the consumers which would help in reducing their problem with regard to power supply and billing.
He mentioned that LESCO has so far received 5,000 AMI meters in the first phase, while another 5,000 AMI meters would be received soon.
Meanwhile, CEO Engineer Shahid Haider chaired a meeting of LESCO's functional heads. During the meeting, he directed the Director (Customer Services) Sarwar Mughal and Director (Commercial) Nadeem Tahir to visit all sub-divisions, divisions and circles of the company to check whether all the work is being done according to the commercial procedure. Disciplinary action should be taken in case of any kind of negligence.
The meeting was attended by Director (HR) Zameer Hussain Kalachi, Chief Finance Officer Bushra Imran, DG (Admin) Nauman Ghafoor, DG (Implementation) Rai Mohammad Asghar, Chief Engineer (Operations) Abbas Ali, Chief Engineer (PIU) Ijaz Bhatti, Chief Engineer (PMU) Shoaib Asim, Chief Engineer (T&G) Zafar Iqbal, Chief Law Officer Badar Yasin, Director (S&I) Asghar Sukhera, Director (Recovery), and Director (Anti-power theft) Ahmed Shehzad Chughatai.
