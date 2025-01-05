Open Menu

LESCO UDCs Complete Six-week IT Course

Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2025 | 06:30 PM

LESCO UDCs complete six-week IT course

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) A six-week IT course for UDCs (Upper Division Clerks) of Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has been completed at LESCO Regional Training Center.

According to company's spokesman here Sunday, as per instructions of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider, the center is conducting a series of trainings of LESCO officers and employees on various topics.

He said that during the course, the UDCs were given IT-related lectures and were awarded certificates on successful completion of the course.

He mentioned that LESCO organizes special workshops and training programs for its officers and employees with an objective to enhance their capabilities so that they can serve the institution and customers in the best possible way.

Meanwhile, LESCO's Hujra South Sub-Division conducted operations against electricity thieves and detected dozens of power pilferers stealing electricity by connecting direct wires on LESCO's transmission lines. LESCO's team has disconnected the illegal connections and registered FIRs against the accused, who will also be charged detection units bills.

Related Topics

Electricity Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Company Sunday Best LESCO

Recent Stories

Spectacular conclusion, thrilling competitions at ..

Spectacular conclusion, thrilling competitions at Liwa International Festival 20 ..

10 seconds ago
 Major winter storm disrupts travel, impacting over ..

Major winter storm disrupts travel, impacting over 60 million in US

22 seconds ago
 Three UAE aid convoys arrive in Gaza Strip as part ..

Three UAE aid convoys arrive in Gaza Strip as part of 'Operation Chivalrous Knig ..

36 seconds ago
 3 dead after fishing boat hits rocks off southwest ..

3 dead after fishing boat hits rocks off southwestern coast in S. Korea

44 seconds ago
 Russia's FSB thwarts bomb attack in Yekaterinburg, ..

Russia's FSB thwarts bomb attack in Yekaterinburg, detains four

50 seconds ago
 S. Korean carmakers' sales of eco-friendly models ..

S. Korean carmakers' sales of eco-friendly models hit fresh high in 2024

56 seconds ago
Bahrain crowned champions of Arabian Gulf Football ..

Bahrain crowned champions of Arabian Gulf Football Cup 26

1 minute ago
 Ethiopia evacuates thousands after series of earth ..

Ethiopia evacuates thousands after series of earthquakes

1 minute ago
 International flights to resume at Damascus Airpor ..

International flights to resume at Damascus Airport Tuesday

1 minute ago
 UNRWA warns of impending Israeli ban

UNRWA warns of impending Israeli ban

2 minutes ago
 Hind bint Maktoum launches ‘Sheikha Hind bint Ma ..

Hind bint Maktoum launches ‘Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Family Programme’

2 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders highlights Braille's role ..

Muslim Council of Elders highlights Braille's role in fostering inclusion for vi ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan