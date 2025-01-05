LESCO UDCs Complete Six-week IT Course
Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2025 | 06:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) A six-week IT course for UDCs (Upper Division Clerks) of Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has been completed at LESCO Regional Training Center.
According to company's spokesman here Sunday, as per instructions of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider, the center is conducting a series of trainings of LESCO officers and employees on various topics.
He said that during the course, the UDCs were given IT-related lectures and were awarded certificates on successful completion of the course.
He mentioned that LESCO organizes special workshops and training programs for its officers and employees with an objective to enhance their capabilities so that they can serve the institution and customers in the best possible way.
Meanwhile, LESCO's Hujra South Sub-Division conducted operations against electricity thieves and detected dozens of power pilferers stealing electricity by connecting direct wires on LESCO's transmission lines. LESCO's team has disconnected the illegal connections and registered FIRs against the accused, who will also be charged detection units bills.
