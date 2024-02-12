LESCO Upgrades Website to Solve Complaints Timely
Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2024 | 06:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has upgraded the official website on modern lines to solve the problems of the customers in a timely manner.
According to LESCO spokesman here Monday, the company has upgraded the official website to facilitate the provision of information and timely redressal of customers' complaints, asserting that now it would be easy to have access to relevant information and redressal of their grievances.
Director General (IT) Tahir Nadeem, Director (Credit Management Unit) Rai Masood Kharl, Manager (MIS) Wasim Iqbal, Manager (Network) Tanveer Ahmed and Additional Manager (MIS) Durdana Yousaf played a pivotal role in the website up-gradation.
He said that IT officials briefed the LESCO CEO Engineer Shahid Haider about the up-gradation of the website. The CEO said that the purpose of upgrading the website by LESCO is to provide accurate information to the customers in a timely manner. All information related to bills would be available on the website, while complaints could also be registered on the website, while the information about power shutdown and load-shedding schedule would also be available on the website, he mentioned.
