Open Menu

LESCO Vows To Expedite Action Against Power Pilferers, Facilitators

Muhammad Irfan Published June 28, 2024 | 05:50 PM

LESCO vows to expedite action against power pilferers, facilitators

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider here Friday chaired a high-level meeting to review the progress regarding ongoing anti-power theft campaign across the LESCO region. The meeting decided to speed up the action against the electricity pilferers and their facilitators in the company.

The CEO directed the authorities concerned to take more steps to ensure effectiveness of the campaign, besides taking speedy action against the power pilferers as well as initiate strict departmental action against the LESCO officers/officials facilitating the pilferers. He further directed that special attention must be paid to matters pertaining to the efficiency and smooth working of the grid stations to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the LESCO customers and no negligence would be tolerated with regard to the system's repair works.

The meeting also discussed the ways and means to further improve the ongoing recovery of outstanding dues from the defaulters.

The meeting was also attended by Director (HR) Zameer Hussain Kolachi, Chief Finance Officer Bushra Imran, Director (Customer Services) Sarwar Mughal, Chief Engineer (Operations) Abbas Ali, Chief Engineer (P&D ) Imran Mehmood, Chief Engineer (PIU) Ijaz Bhatti, Chief Engineer (Internal Audit ) Muhammad Tayyab, DG (Implementation) Tariq Usman and Director (Safety ) Fawad Khan.

Related Topics

Electricity Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Company Progress From LESCO Fawad Khan

Recent Stories

US Congress resolution unsolicited interference: F ..

US Congress resolution unsolicited interference: FO

45 minutes ago
 Shehzad Roy praises female petrol attendant at fil ..

Shehzad Roy praises female petrol attendant at filling station

51 minutes ago
 Rs590b given to KP over years to augment capacity ..

Rs590b given to KP over years to augment capacity in war on terrorism: PM

4 hours ago
 UAE-Based Reportage Properties Expands to Pakistan ..

UAE-Based Reportage Properties Expands to Pakistan, Appoints Asim Iftikhar as CE ..

4 hours ago
 Contempt case: SC accepts apologies from Senator V ..

Contempt case: SC accepts apologies from Senator Vawda, MQM leader Kamal

5 hours ago
 Govt to appoint Rizwan Saeed as new Ambassador to ..

Govt to appoint Rizwan Saeed as new Ambassador to US

5 hours ago
Rain likely to impact ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final

Rain likely to impact ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final

7 hours ago
 Statue of Maharajah Ranjit Singh unveiled at Karta ..

Statue of Maharajah Ranjit Singh unveiled at Kartarpur Gurdwara

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 June 2024

9 hours ago
 ECC approves technical supplementary grants

ECC approves technical supplementary grants

18 hours ago
 Govt urged to take serious action against Swat lik ..

Govt urged to take serious action against Swat like incidents

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan