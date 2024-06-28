LESCO Vows To Expedite Action Against Power Pilferers, Facilitators
Muhammad Irfan Published June 28, 2024 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider here Friday chaired a high-level meeting to review the progress regarding ongoing anti-power theft campaign across the LESCO region. The meeting decided to speed up the action against the electricity pilferers and their facilitators in the company.
The CEO directed the authorities concerned to take more steps to ensure effectiveness of the campaign, besides taking speedy action against the power pilferers as well as initiate strict departmental action against the LESCO officers/officials facilitating the pilferers. He further directed that special attention must be paid to matters pertaining to the efficiency and smooth working of the grid stations to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the LESCO customers and no negligence would be tolerated with regard to the system's repair works.
The meeting also discussed the ways and means to further improve the ongoing recovery of outstanding dues from the defaulters.
The meeting was also attended by Director (HR) Zameer Hussain Kolachi, Chief Finance Officer Bushra Imran, Director (Customer Services) Sarwar Mughal, Chief Engineer (Operations) Abbas Ali, Chief Engineer (P&D ) Imran Mehmood, Chief Engineer (PIU) Ijaz Bhatti, Chief Engineer (Internal Audit ) Muhammad Tayyab, DG (Implementation) Tariq Usman and Director (Safety ) Fawad Khan.
