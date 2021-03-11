UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LESCO Wins All Wapda Inter Unit Football Tournament

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 05:40 PM

LESCO wins All Wapda Inter Unit Football Tournament

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has won 49th All Wapda Inter Unit Football Tournament played at University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF).

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Arshad Muneer witnessed the final match played between LESCO and NTDC teams.

LESCO beat NTDC with 2-0 goals in final while Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) scored third position.

Later, FESCO Chief also distributed prizes and trophies to the position holder teams while Chairman sports board UAF Dr Farooq Ahmad, General Secretary FESCO Sports Association Athar Ayub Chaudhary, Deputy General Secretary Abid Rasheed,Deputy Director PR Saeed Raza, Sports Officer Muhammad Arshad and others werealso present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Football Faisalabad Sports Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Company Gujranwala All LESCO FESCO GEPCO University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

The 4th Sindh Literature is all set to kick-off Ma ..

12 minutes ago

PTI nominates Mirza Mohammad Afridi for the slot o ..

33 minutes ago

Imam for promoting bilateral trade ties with South ..

22 minutes ago

PHA to plant 180 big shady trees at green belts

22 minutes ago

IOC to buy vaccines from China for Tokyo, Beijing ..

22 minutes ago

Chairman, PAL expresses condolence on Shama Khalid ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.