LESCO wins All Wapda Inter Unit Football Tournament

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has won 49th All Wapda Inter Unit Football Tournament played at University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF).

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Arshad Muneer witnessed the final match played between LESCO and NTDC teams.

LESCO beat NTDC with 2-0 goals in final while Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) scored third position.

Later, FESCO Chief also distributed prizes and trophies to the position holder teams while Chairman sports board UAF Dr Farooq Ahmad, General Secretary FESCO Sports Association Athar Ayub Chaudhary, Deputy General Secretary Abid Rasheed,Deputy Director PR Saeed Raza, Sports Officer Muhammad Arshad and others werealso present on the occasion.