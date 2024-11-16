LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has declared 1,933 out of the total of 2,221 feeders as load-shedding free.

According to LESCO spokesman here Saturday, the Chief Engineer (Operations) Abbas Ali has released new categories of the feeders. Out of 2221, he added, 1933 feeders were declared load shedding free.

As per the new categories, 1601 feeders with zero to 10 percent line losses have been placed under category one; and 332 feeders with 10 to 20 percent line losses placed under category two. No load shedding is being done on the feeders included in the first and second categories.

A total of 145 feeders with 20 to 30 percent line losses have been placed under category three, and there is three-hour load-shedding on this category. While, 83 feeders with 30 to 40 percent line losses fall under category four with four-hour load-shedding duration.

Similarly, 28 feeders having 40 to 60 percent line losses have been put in category five and are facing five-hour shut downs, he said and added that six-hour load-shedding is being done on 26 feeders of category six with line losses of 60 to 80 percent.

Six feeders with more than 80 percent losses are included in category seven where there is seven hours load-shedding.