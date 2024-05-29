Open Menu

LESCO's 30 Feeders Currently Face Power Supply Issues

Muhammad Irfan Published May 29, 2024 | 09:18 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Out of the 2,169 feeders of Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), only 30 are currently affected by power supply issues. According to LESCO’s spokesman, these 30 feeders have been shut down due to maintenance work.

The affected feeders undergoing maintenance are Circular Road, Bama Bala, Rehman Pura, Owais Qarni, Judicial Colony, Old Industry Feeder, Misri Shah, Jago Wala, Texali Gate, Old Kacheri, Cantt View, Industrial-1, Hassan Town, Shad Bagh Underpass, Halal Park, KGM, Kot Shahabuddin, Shalimar Chowk, Narowal Road, Chohan Road, Kot Dhoni Chand, Kakar Gul, G-102, Satgarth, Queens Road, Bedian Road, Model Colony, CKM-2, MM Alam, and Gurumangat.

The spokesman further informed that the maintenance work on these feeders is expected to be completed within an hour.

Additionally, Category Three (C-3) feeders are currently undergoing 3 hours of load shedding. There are a total of 131 C-3 feeders.

Category Four (C-4) feeders are subject to 4 hours of load shedding. There are 57 C-4 feeders. Category Five (C-5) feeders are experiencing 5 hours of load shedding. There are 37 C-5 feeders.

Apart from these scheduled outages, there is no load shedding in the LESCO region.

