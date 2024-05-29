LESCO's 30 Feeders Currently Face Power Supply Issues
Muhammad Irfan Published May 29, 2024 | 09:18 PM
Out of the 2,169 feeders of Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), only 30 are currently affected by power supply issues. According to LESCO’s spokesman, these 30 feeders have been shut down due to maintenance work
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Out of the 2,169 feeders of Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), only 30 are currently affected by power supply issues. According to LESCO’s spokesman, these 30 feeders have been shut down due to maintenance work.
The affected feeders undergoing maintenance are Circular Road, Bama Bala, Rehman Pura, Owais Qarni, Judicial Colony, Old Industry Feeder, Misri Shah, Jago Wala, Texali Gate, Old Kacheri, Cantt View, Industrial-1, Hassan Town, Shad Bagh Underpass, Halal Park, KGM, Kot Shahabuddin, Shalimar Chowk, Narowal Road, Chohan Road, Kot Dhoni Chand, Kakar Gul, G-102, Satgarth, Queens Road, Bedian Road, Model Colony, CKM-2, MM Alam, and Gurumangat.
The spokesman further informed that the maintenance work on these feeders is expected to be completed within an hour.
Additionally, Category Three (C-3) feeders are currently undergoing 3 hours of load shedding. There are a total of 131 C-3 feeders.
Category Four (C-4) feeders are subject to 4 hours of load shedding. There are 57 C-4 feeders. Category Five (C-5) feeders are experiencing 5 hours of load shedding. There are 37 C-5 feeders.
Apart from these scheduled outages, there is no load shedding in the LESCO region.
Recent Stories
Manto's original plays to be staged at NAPA
Governor praise sacrifices of tribal people for country, assure cooperation to r ..
Punjab Police arrest murderer of transgender
ECP declares Ali Qasim Gillani as winner in NA-148
Rescue 1122 rescues cow
Appreciation certificates, cash prizes conferred upon police officials exhibitin ..
ADC Sheikhupura chairs meeting of District Vigilance Committee
Pro-Rata software redresses overbilling complaints: FESCO Chief
Livestock, Health Department Abbottabad establishes Tick dusting veterinary pick ..
Commissioner takes notice of increasing encroachment in city
367 SMIU graduates receive degrees, 18 get medals at 5th convocation
Railways to install escalators for specially-abled persons at major stations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PIE meeting finalizes integration of education data for 2022-20232 minutes ago
-
Manto's original plays to be staged at NAPA2 minutes ago
-
Governor praise sacrifices of tribal people for country, assure cooperation to resolve problems2 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police arrest murderer of transgender2 minutes ago
-
ECP declares Ali Qasim Gillani as winner in NA-1488 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 rescues cow8 minutes ago
-
Appreciation certificates, cash prizes conferred upon police officials exhibiting outstanding perfor ..8 minutes ago
-
ADC Sheikhupura chairs meeting of District Vigilance Committee19 minutes ago
-
Pro-Rata software redresses overbilling complaints: FESCO Chief19 minutes ago
-
Livestock, Health Department Abbottabad establishes Tick dusting veterinary pickets19 minutes ago
-
Commissioner takes notice of increasing encroachment in city19 minutes ago
-
Railways to install escalators for specially-abled persons at major stations26 minutes ago