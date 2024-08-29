LESCO's Complaint Cell Working Round The Clock To Facilitate Consumers
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company's Complaint Cell under the supervision
of its Director Rana Rizwan Sibghatullah is working day and night to resolve
the complaints of electricity consumers.
LESCO sources said here on Thursday that during the last 24 hours, the
complaint cell had received 5,160 complaints, out of which, 4,517 complaints
were resolved timely.
As many as 911 complaints were received in northern circle, 1449 in central
circle, 749 in eastern circle, 377 in Okara circle, 1007 in southern circle, 233
in Sheikhupura, 274 in Kasur circle and 160 in Nankana Sahib circle.
Out of the received complaints, only 643 were facing some delay and they
would be resolved at the earliest.
There was an effective complaint resolution system within LESCO under which
consumers were being facilitated, sources added.
