LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) A lineman of Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) was tortured and injured by defaulters during the ongoing campaign for recovery of outstanding dues from chronic defaulters in Lilyani Sub-Division of Kasur Circle.

According to LESCO spokesman here on Sunday, during the campaign in Vandana Village, a Lineman Allah Dutta asked the defaulters to pay their outstanding bills, they got infuriated and attacked him by hitting guns and knives. They along with other villagers stabbed the lineman in the leg and also injured his nose and fingers.

Later, on the complaint of LESCO's Superintending Engineer (SE Kasur) and Executive Engineer (X-En), the area police registered an FIR into the incident, and started search operations to arrest the culprits.