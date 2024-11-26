LESCO's Power Shutdown For Tomorrow
Sumaira FH Published November 26, 2024 | 08:08 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) In connection with the annual maintenance and repair of electric lines, Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) will suspend power supply to several areas tomorrow (Wednesday).
LESCO spokesman told media here Tuesday that electricity supply to feeder MSTH from Jubilee Town Grid and Badduki and Canal Road feeders from AWT Grid will be suspended from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm.
He added that due to the repair works, the consumers will face temporary problems for which the company apologizes, but these repair works are very necessary to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity.
