Lesco's Protected Customers Increased By 502,959
Umer Jamshaid Published July 06, 2024 | 10:37 PM
The Lahore Electric Supply Company's (Lesco) protected customers have increased by 502,959 this year compared to last year, while the company has not resorted to overbilling
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company's (Lesco) protected customers have increased by 502,959 this year compared to last year, while the company has not resorted to overbilling
to remove the customers from the protected category.
The Lesco spokesman told the media here Saturday that last year, 1,678,129 consumers were in the protected category, this number has increased to 2,181,088 this year. He mentioned that the Lesco has a total number of 4,971,377 customers in its domestic category. Only 49,753 customers came out of the protected category this month, which is just one per cent of the total domestic customers.
He mentioned, "This month, we have sent bills to consumers through an automatic system (pro-rata), which automatically prepares bills according to the days of the month. After the pro-rata system, the arbitrariness of meter readers is over, as they will not be able to take readings of additional or less days."
The spokesman said that the pro-reta system has been launched after receiving complaints of over-billing from customers, the company apologizes if any customer faced a problem in this regard.
Recent Stories
Peace vital for progress, economic development: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Fai ..
Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakistan Day on July 19
Punjab Food department issues notification of flour prices
Police conduct sweeping search operations in different areas
CM pays special focus on Murree's development: minister
Saudi Arabia conducts airdrop of food aid to Gaza Strip
WAPDA generates 34.436 billion units from 22 Hydel Power Stations during last FY
LCCI calls for unity to solve economic issues
Punjab P&D Board reviews updated status of ADP
Tributes paid to Renowned Singer Hassan Jahangir, got fame from song “Hawa Haw ..
SAFCO celebrates achieving 100 Shariah compliant micro financing clients
Crescent not sighted, first Muharram on Monday
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Peace vital for progress, economic development: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi53 seconds ago
-
Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakistan Day on July 1956 seconds ago
-
Punjab Food department issues notification of flour prices57 seconds ago
-
Police conduct sweeping search operations in different areas59 seconds ago
-
CM pays special focus on Murree's development: minister34 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia conducts airdrop of food aid to Gaza Strip34 minutes ago
-
WAPDA generates 34.436 billion units from 22 Hydel Power Stations during last FY34 minutes ago
-
SAFCO celebrates achieving 100 Shariah compliant micro financing clients36 minutes ago
-
Crescent not sighted, first Muharram on Monday36 minutes ago
-
PM directs proceedings against officials, employees of power companies for extra units34 minutes ago
-
Police flag march for Muharram security34 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Blome attends US Independence Day ceremony34 minutes ago