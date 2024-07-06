Open Menu

Lesco's Protected Customers Increased By 502,959

Umer Jamshaid Published July 06, 2024 | 10:37 PM

The Lahore Electric Supply Company's (Lesco) protected customers have increased by 502,959 this year compared to last year, while the company has not resorted to overbilling

to remove the customers from the protected category.

The Lesco spokesman told the media here Saturday that last year, 1,678,129 consumers were in the protected category, this number has increased to 2,181,088 this year. He mentioned that the Lesco has a total number of 4,971,377 customers in its domestic category. Only 49,753 customers came out of the protected category this month, which is just one per cent of the total domestic customers.

He mentioned, "This month, we have sent bills to consumers through an automatic system (pro-rata), which automatically prepares bills according to the days of the month. After the pro-rata system, the arbitrariness of meter readers is over, as they will not be able to take readings of additional or less days."

The spokesman said that the pro-reta system has been launched after receiving complaints of over-billing from customers, the company apologizes if any customer faced a problem in this regard.

