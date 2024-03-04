Open Menu

LESCO's Technical Staff Training Starts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2024 | 06:32 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Regional Training Centre

has started training classes for technical staff of the company.

The LESCO spokesman told the media here Monday that on the instructions

of Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider, excellent courses and

training programmes were being organized for the technical staff.

The training

programme also feature practicals to avoid more damage in any unexpected

situation.

LESCO staffers are also being trained to use modern technical, protective

equipment and safety methods to protect their precious lives while performing

field duties.

