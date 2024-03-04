LESCO's Technical Staff Training Starts
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2024 | 06:32 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Regional Training Centre
has started training classes for technical staff of the company.
The LESCO spokesman told the media here Monday that on the instructions
of Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider, excellent courses and
training programmes were being organized for the technical staff.
The training
programme also feature practicals to avoid more damage in any unexpected
situation.
LESCO staffers are also being trained to use modern technical, protective
equipment and safety methods to protect their precious lives while performing
field duties.
