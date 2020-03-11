Less than 1 in 2 (48%) respondents of a global survey opine that gender equality has been achieved in politics, A significantly greater proportion of Pakistanis (62%) hold similar views

According to a WIN World Survey, 48% respondents over the world say that gender equality in politics has definitely or to some extent been achieved in their country

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020) According to a WIN World Survey, 48% respondents over the world say that gender equality in politics has definitely or to some extent been achieved in their country.

This is a series of polls being released in honor of International Women’s Day, celebrated on the 8th of March every year.



A sample of 29,368 men and women from 40 countries across the globe was asked, “Would you say gender equality has been definitely/to some extent/not really/not at all achieved in your country in politics?” 48% of respondents in participating countries say that gender equality in politics has definitely or to some extent been achieved in their country, while 46% say that it has not really, or not at all been achieved.

6% did not know or did not respond. Globally, the net index for gender equality in politics is 2%.