Less Than 1 In 2 (48%) Respondents Of A Global Survey Opine That Gender Equality Has Been Achieved In Politics, A Significantly Greater Proportion Of Pakistanis (62%) Hold Similar Views
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 01:28 PM
According to a WIN World Survey, 48% respondents over the world say that gender equality in politics has definitely or to some extent been achieved in their country
Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020) According to a WIN World Survey, 48% respondents over the world say that gender equality in politics has definitely or to some extent been achieved in their country.
This is a series of polls being released in honor of International Women’s Day, celebrated on the 8th of March every year.
A sample of 29,368 men and women from 40 countries across the globe was asked, “Would you say gender equality has been definitely/to some extent/not really/not at all achieved in your country in politics?” 48% of respondents in participating countries say that gender equality in politics has definitely or to some extent been achieved in their country, while 46% say that it has not really, or not at all been achieved.
6% did not know or did not respond. Globally, the net index for gender equality in politics is 2%.