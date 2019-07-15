UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lessva Bye-pass Road Washed Away In Terrible Flood In Seasonal Lessva Nullah After Cloud-burst In Neelam Valley

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 07:12 PM

Lessva bye-pass road washed away in terrible flood in seasonal Lessva nullah after cloud-burst in Neelam valley

Latest reports reaching from torrential rains and cloud-burst-hit Lessva village of top mountainous Neelam valley of AJK spoke of washing away of the Lessva bye-pass road disconnecting the village from adjoining parts of the ill-fated village where 22 persons were reportedly killed besides injuring of at least seven persons as well as damaging of over 200 residential and commercial houses following the catastrophe that hit the area Sunday night, officials have confirmed

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) : Latest reports reaching from torrential rains and cloud-burst-hit Lessva village of top mountainous Neelam valley of AJK spoke of washing away of the Lessva bye-pass road disconnecting the village from adjoining parts of the ill-fated village where 22 persons were reportedly killed besides injuring of at least seven persons as well as damaging of over 200 residential and commercial houses following the catastrophe that hit the area Sunday night, officials have confirmed.

An official statement issued by the Divisional Commissioner's office Monday said that control room had been set up in the Commissioner's office for securing immediate necessary further information about the tragic incident.

The aspirant may contact on land line telephone No 05822-920097 and 05822-920056 at the Control room.

Meanwhile, rescue and relief operations were underway under the direct supervision of the AJK Chief Secretary and Inspector General Police of the State besides other high ranking officials of Muzaffarabad division at the site of the tragedy.

Related Topics

Police Road Muzaffarabad SITE Neelam Azad Jammu And Kashmir May Sunday From Top Rains

Recent Stories

President receives written letter from New Zealand ..

29 minutes ago

Anti Terrorism Court adjourns MQM leader Imran Far ..

2 minutes ago

Scores of European multinational companies showing ..

2 minutes ago

CNS court awards six years imprisonment to narcoti ..

2 minutes ago

Work on Dasu hydropower project to start shortly: ..

2 minutes ago

1st China-Africa peace,security forum opens in Bei ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.