Lessva bye-pass road washed away in terrible flood in seasonal Lessva nullah after cloud-burst in Neelam valley

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) : Latest reports reaching from torrential rains and cloud-burst-hit Lessva village of top mountainous Neelam valley of AJK spoke of washing away of the Lessva bye-pass road disconnecting the village from adjoining parts of the ill-fated village where 22 persons were reportedly killed besides injuring of at least seven persons as well as damaging of over 200 residential and commercial houses following the catastrophe that hit the area Sunday night, officials have confirmed.

An official statement issued by the Divisional Commissioner's office Monday said that control room had been set up in the Commissioner's office for securing immediate necessary further information about the tragic incident.

The aspirant may contact on land line telephone No 05822-920097 and 05822-920056 at the Control room.

Meanwhile, rescue and relief operations were underway under the direct supervision of the AJK Chief Secretary and Inspector General Police of the State besides other high ranking officials of Muzaffarabad division at the site of the tragedy.