Let Kashmiris Decide Their Future Under ‘unrestricted’ Self-determination Right: Dr. Fai
Muhammad Irfan Published June 26, 2024 | 12:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Renowned Kashmiri scholar and Chairman of the World Forum for Peace & Justice, Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai, emphasized the importance of letting the people of Jammu and Kashmir decide their own fate under the unrestricted right to self-determination, granted by the United Nations.
Addressing a seminar organized by the Kashmir Monitoring Center & Asia-Pacific Workshop in Istanbul, Dr. Fai stressed that peace and justice in occupied Jammu and Kashmir can only be achieved through a tangible and pragmatic strategy that prioritizes the will of the Kashmiri people.
He believes that discussions about accession or independence should not be entertained at this juncture, as they may harm the prospects of a just and durable settlement, KMS reported.
In response to a question about UN resolutions, Dr. Fai clarified that the right to self-determination is an unrestricted right and that the people of Kashmir have the option to decide their future as and how they desire.
The seminar was moderated by Ms. Zahranur Ertek, a young researcher, and featured discussions on the will of the Kashmiri people and their right to self-determination.
