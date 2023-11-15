Open Menu

‘Let Power Of Intellect Overrule Military Might To Save Humanity From Wars,’ President Tells World

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 15, 2023 | 02:00 PM

‘Let power of intellect overrule military might to save humanity from wars,’ President tells world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday said with wars and conflicts resulting in the massacre of innocent people, the world needed a unified approach to saving humanity from the violence of the powerful.

“Power of intellect should be the world order taking precedence over the violent forces which quash the spirit of humanity and justice,” he said at the Annual Margalla Dialogue 2023.

The event themed ‘Evolving world environment: Charting the course of our future’ gathered diplomats, thinkers, and intellectuals from various countries.

President Alvi said dehumanizing people had become a norm in the world where vested interests prevailed over humanity.

War, he said, was not a solution to resolve any conflict and always resulted in a never-ending vicious cycle of violence.

He pointed out that using the right of veto against the cessation of war questioned the ethical standards of the countries concerned.

In Gaza, he said the massive killings of Palestinians committed by Israel needed urgent attention by the international community to act and play its role in stopping the bloodshed.

He said Israel, in its justification to eliminate Hamas was “killing the Palestinians like savages” and calling the colossal deaths as collateral damage”.

The president mentioned that the world after several war-related deaths in Europe arrived at the culmination of peace treaties and bodies like the League of the Nations and the United Nations (UN).

He emphasized the role of the UN in waging peace initiatives to prevent disputes from escalating into conflicts and an effective mechanism to stop wars.

Besides conflicts, he said, the world faced several threats affiliated with climate change, artificial intelligence, negative social narratives, unequal wealth distribution, and dissatisfied mankind.

“The realistic solutions to these challenges need international cooperation requiring the adoption of viable systems and also embedding ethical morality into approach,” he said.

President of IPRI Dr Raza Muhammad said as the world grappled with both natural and man-made disasters, it was time for a collective approach to save humanity from emanating the risks involved.

He highlighted the need for a global focus on conflict resolution, the economy, and climate change.

Earlier, President Dr Arif Alvi and the guests in attendance observed a one-minute silence for the innocent people of Palestine who faced the barbaric acts of Israel.

Related Topics

Resolution World United Nations Israel Palestine Europe Gaza Event From Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Bushra Bibi requests private meeting with Imran Kh ..

Bushra Bibi requests private meeting with Imran Khan in Adiala jail

18 seconds ago
 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: India decide t ..

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: India decide to bat first against Kiwis in s ..

21 minutes ago
 IHC disposes of long pending contempt petition aga ..

IHC disposes of long pending contempt petition against Nawaz Sharif

1 hour ago
 UK announces to double investment in Pakistan to e ..

UK announces to double investment in Pakistan to enhance climate resilience

1 hour ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 First Semifinal India Vs. N ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 First Semifinal India Vs. New Zealand, Live Score, Histor ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 November 2023

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2023

5 hours ago
 BTTN holds essay competition

BTTN holds essay competition

14 hours ago
 Caretaker Federal Minister for National Health Ser ..

Caretaker Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations & Coordinat ..

14 hours ago
 Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman for adopt ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman for adopting healthy life style for def ..

15 hours ago
 Blockaded Gaza hospital horror continues as rainfa ..

Blockaded Gaza hospital horror continues as rainfall prompts new health scare: W ..

15 hours ago
 PPP has legacy to foster education, sports for you ..

PPP has legacy to foster education, sports for youth: Gilani

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan