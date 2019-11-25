Let the other one also go after Nawaz Sharif: Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad

Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said that Nawaz Sharif has gone and the second also wants to go, therefore, let him go

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th November, 2019) Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said that Nawaz Sharif has gone and the second also wants to go, therefore, let him go.Talking to newsmen in Lahore on Monday, he said that Main Line One project is the jugular vein of China Pakistan Economic Corridor project.Pakistan will benefit from China's expertise in Railways Sector, he added.The Railways Minister said that investigations should be conducted into foreign funding case against all political parties.He said the next general election will take place on time and Imran Khan will complete his tenure.

He said there should be investigations against PPP, PML-N and PTI in foreign funding matter.

PTI will emerge clear in this case and the remaining two parties will go entangled.He held all should be held accountable. NAB is going to become prince soon.In Asif Zardari 5 cases plea bargain has taken place and his men have started giving money, he added.

Whosoever is corrupt in government will undergo double punishment. All political parties should be held accountable, he stated.