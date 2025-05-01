Open Menu

Let There Be No Ambiguity: Any Indian Military Misadventure To Be Met With Swift, Resolute Notch-up Response: COAS

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 01, 2025 | 06:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M) on Thursday reaffirmed the unyielding resolve of Pakistan’s Armed Forces to defend the nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity at all costs.

“Let there be no ambiguity: any military misadventure by India will be met with a swift, resolute, and notch-up response. While Pakistan remains committed to regional peace, our preparedness and resolve to safeguard national interests is absolute,” the COAS said while addressing troops at Tilla Filed Firing Ranges, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

The COAS visited the Tilla Field Firing Ranges (TFFR) to witness Exercise Hammer Strike—a high-intensity, field training exercise conducted by Pakistan Army’s Mangla Strike Corps, it further said.

Upon arrival, the COAS was received by the Corps Commander.

The exercise was meticulously designed to validate combat readiness, battlefield synergy, and the operational integration of cutting-edge weapon systems under near-battlefield conditions, it further said.

A diverse array of advanced capabilities, including multirole fighter aircraft, combat aviation assets, long-range precision artillery, and next-generation field engineering techniques, were employed to simulate conventional battlefield scenarios.

Troops from all arms and services demonstrated exceptional tactical cohesion, agility, and lethality during synchronized offensive manoeuvres - reflecting an extraordinary level of training and professionalism. Notably, the exercise showcased Pakistan Army’s increasing absorption of niche and emerging technologies to augment its kinetic and non-kinetic operational capabilities.

During the visit, COAS lauded the high morale, combat proficiency, and war fighting spirit of the officers and troops, terming them the embodiment of Pakistan Army’s operational excellence.

Exercise Hammer Strike stands as a testament to Pakistan Army’s pursuit of continuous transformation through rigorous training, doctrinal innovation, and technological modernization.

Senior military leadership, formation commanders, and dignitaries from various services witnessed the exercise.

