Let us pledge today, every day to stand in solidarity with refugees, their host communities: Muqam

Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions and Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Engr Amir Muqam Thursday said let us pledge today and every day, to stand in solidarity not only with refugees but also with the communities that host them, for our collective future depends on this unity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions and Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Engr Amir Muqam Thursday said let us pledge today and every day, to stand in solidarity not only with refugees but also with the communities that host them, for our collective future depends on this unity.

He stated this while addressing an event as the chief guest organized by UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) to celebrate World Refugee Day here in Islamabad, said a press release.

The event was aimed to bring together key government counterparts, members of the diplomatic community, UN Agencies, partner organizations, and most importantly representatives of the refugee community.

Mohammad Yahya, Resident Coordinator UN, Philippa Candler, Representative of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Ambassadors, Representatives of UN Agencies were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, Federal Minister Engr Amir Muqam said that today, we are gathered here to commemorate World Refugee Day, a day dedicated to honoring the courage, resilience, and strength of millions of refugees around the world.

This year's theme, "Solidarity with Refugees and Solutions for Refugees," highlights the urgent need for collective action and sustainable solutions to address the refugee crisis, he added.

Engr Amir Muqam said that for over four decades, Pakistan has demonstrated unparalleled generosity and compassion by hosting one of the largest refugee populations in the world. Currently, we provide sanctuary to approximately 1.4 million P.O.R and about 0.8 million Afghan Citizen Card holders, he added.

These numbers represent not just statistics, but real people with real stories of survival, hope, resilience, and the remarkable hospitality of Pakistan and its people, he added. However, the challenges we face in sustaining this support are immense.

He said that our economy is under significant strain, with millions of Pakistani children out of school, our healthcare system overstretched, and our social services pushed to their limits.

The federal minister said that in addition to these challenges, Pakistan, though being one of the lowest contributor to global warming is facing massive impacts due to climate change. Natural disasters, such as devastating floods, have further strained our resources and infrastructure, he said and added that the multifaceted national security threats added layers of complexity to our efforts to support the refugee population.

Despite these hardships, he said the government of Pakistan through Ministry of States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) has been at the forefront of managing refugee affairs.

“We have worked tirelessly to ensure that refugees receive the assistance they need in coordinating with various national and international bodies to provide essential services such as education, healthcare and livelihood support, he added. He said that the people of Pakistan have shown remarkable hospitality, opening their hearts and homes to those displaced by conflict and hardships.

However, our efforts cannot succeed in isolation. International support has been dwindling, and the funding we receive is insufficient compared to the scale of the challenge. Solidarity with refugees must also mean solidarity with host countries.

If the host countries are not supported, the situation will not be favourable for either the host country or the refugees. There is a threshold to what any host country can sustain, and beyond that, systems and services risk being overwhelmed. This underscores the need for a more equitable burden-sharing approach. The responsibility of supporting refugees should not fall disproportionately on host countries.

We greatly appreciate the role of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and our international donors. The support has been invaluable in helping us manage the refugee situation. However, in light of the present challenges. I urge continued and enhanced support more than ever.

If the host countries are not supported, the situation will not be favourable for either the host country or the refugees. There is a threshold to what any host.

The federal minister said that as we commemorate World Refugee Day, let us renew our commitment to standing with refugees-not just today, but every day. We must work together to find sustainable solutions, ensuring that refugees can live in dignity and peace and we ultimately, We must work continuously to create factors specially in the areas of priority, attracting refugees back to their countries and to return to their beloved homelands. Also host countries like Pakistan need the support necessary to maintain their humanitarian efforts, he added.

Engr Amir Muqam said that let us remember that our response to the refugee crisis is a measure of our humanity. It is a reflection of our commitment to compassion, tolerance, and respect for human dignity. We must also reiterate that solidarity with host countries is equally important. He said that only by strengthening the foundation of the host nations can we ensure a stable, secure, and compassionate environment for refugees. Let us continue to work together to build a world where refugees are given the opportunity to return to their countries and rebuild their lives.