Let Us Work Together For Progressive, Peaceful, Democratic Pakistan As Per Vision Of Quaid-i-Azam: Fawad

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 12:59 PM

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday urged upon the nation that we would have to work together for progressive, peaceful, prosperous and democratic Pakistan as per the vision of the great Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday urged upon the nation that we would have to work together for progressive, peaceful, prosperous and democratic Pakistan as per the vision of the great Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

In his message on the occasion of 73rd death anniversary of founder of the nation M.A.Jinnah he said "We will have to work together to cultivate peaceful, progressive and democratic thinking" for the realization of his dreams.

He said according to the vision of father of the nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, a progressive, peaceful, prosperous and democratic Pakistan was goal of the present government.

Chaudhry Fawad said that under the leadership of the father of the nation, Pakistan emerged as an independent, sovereign and progressive state.

He said the nation paid great homages to the visionary leader who transformed the dream of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

He said that the importance of the ideology of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah has become more significant to adopt in practice keeping in view the problems of the present times.

The foresight and political insight of the father of the nation had laid down guiding principles such as unity, faith and discipline to change the destiny of the nation so that all issues could be tackled together.

The minister added that the main reason behind today's problems being faced by the nation was not to following ideology and statesmanship of the great Quaid.

He said that with grace of Allah the Almighty the PTI regime would accomplish the dream of the father of the nation for a progressive and democratic Pakistan.

