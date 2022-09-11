UrduPoint.com

Let's Adhere To Principles Of Unity, Faith And Discipline: Langu

Muhammad Irfan Published September 11, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Let's adhere to principles of unity, faith and discipline: Langu

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langu said that the best way to pay tribute to the father of the nation was to adhere to the principles of unity, conviction and discipline.

He expressed these views in his massage on the occasion of the death anniversary of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah issued here on Sunday.

He said that today reminded us of such a great leader who gave Muslims a new identity in the world.

Mr. Ziaullah Langu said that this country, which was given as a reward for the efforts of Quaid-e-Azam would always remind us of the great kindness of our great leader.

He said that the people of Balochistan had eternal devotion to the founder of Pakistan saying that the need to implement Quaid-e-Azam's principles of unity, faith and discipline had never been greater than it was today.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam remained devoted to his ideals for upholding democratic principles and the rule of law throughout his life.

He also paid homage to the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He prayed that Allah raise the ranks of the founder of Pakistan, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, in Jannat-ul-Firdous.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Chief Minister World Muhammad Ali Jinnah Sunday Muslim Best Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th September 2022

8 hours ago
 Miftah Ismail for donating to PM's Flood Relief Fu ..

Miftah Ismail for donating to PM's Flood Relief Fund

18 hours ago
 Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enabl ..

Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enable Pakistan cope with climate-i ..

18 hours ago
 William, Kate, Harry and Meghan together at Windso ..

William, Kate, Harry and Meghan together at Windsor Castle

18 hours ago
 Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enabl ..

Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enable Pakistan cope with climate-i ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.