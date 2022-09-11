QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langu said that the best way to pay tribute to the father of the nation was to adhere to the principles of unity, conviction and discipline.

He expressed these views in his massage on the occasion of the death anniversary of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah issued here on Sunday.

He said that today reminded us of such a great leader who gave Muslims a new identity in the world.

Mr. Ziaullah Langu said that this country, which was given as a reward for the efforts of Quaid-e-Azam would always remind us of the great kindness of our great leader.

He said that the people of Balochistan had eternal devotion to the founder of Pakistan saying that the need to implement Quaid-e-Azam's principles of unity, faith and discipline had never been greater than it was today.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam remained devoted to his ideals for upholding democratic principles and the rule of law throughout his life.

He also paid homage to the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He prayed that Allah raise the ranks of the founder of Pakistan, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, in Jannat-ul-Firdous.