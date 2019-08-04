UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lets Clean Karachi' Campaign Kicked Off

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 04th August 2019 | 05:24 PM

Lets Clean Karachi' campaign kicked off

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th August, 2019) A two-week long "Lets Clean Karachi' campaign was kicked off at Karachi Port Trust on Sunday. Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi inaugurated the drive.Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Ali Haider Zaidi said the drive will be carried out in two phases.

In the first phase all six big drain Nullahs of the city would be cleaned while in the second phase, garbage will be taken out of the city.He said the drive will be carried out in cooperation with Karachi Municipal Corporation and Local Bodies, while Frontier Works Organization and NLC will play important role in it.

Ali Haider Zaidi appealed to the citizens to abandon the use of plastic bags and bottles to ensure success of the Karachi Clean Campaign.

