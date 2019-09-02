UrduPoint.com
'Lets Clean Karachi Campaign' Teams Paid Tribute

Mon 02nd September 2019

School children from Kiran Foundation Monday paid tribute to the all team members of 'Lets Clean Karachi Campaign' for their bold step to get rid of the metropolitan city from the menace of garbage

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :school children from Kiran Foundation Monday paid tribute to the all team members of 'Lets Clean Karachi Campaign' for their bold step to get rid of the metropolitan city from the menace of garbage.

They presented gifts to the team members comprising Frontier Works Organization (FWO) and labor hired by them, a press release said.

"It is remarkable when children from impoverished and neglected Lyari at this tender age seem to develop a keen civic sense while those who are charged with the governance are unable to demonstrate responsibility," Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi said.

The people of Karachi, even children are cognizant of the fact that cleaning Karachi with a backlog of hundreds of thousands tons of garbage and no permanent system in place for disposal of continuously generated13,000 tons of garbage is a humongous task, he added.

He said nobody in the past bothered to even care about those residents of Karachi who have to face stench of rotting garbage and raw sewerage in open drains near their houses.

Zaidi said the misery of Lyarites has been unbearable, yet their woes remained unheard as those in the power corridors are either sleeping or have been deliberately giving a deaf ear to them.

Now with FWO teams, working day and night under Federal Government's Lets Clean Karachi campaign have proven to be a silver lining, he said.

The people of Lyari welcomed the people-friendly initiative and they enthusiastically cooperated with the teams for the betterment of their city, especially Lyari.

The FWO teams reciprocated this move by giving gifts by the children.

"With cooperation of all stakeholders, we are going to clean this city to that extent where our children will sing that poem 'Roshniyoun ka Shehar Karachi' with confidence that it matches with reality," he remarked.

