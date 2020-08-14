UrduPoint.com
Let's Come To Celebrate Independence Day Together With Commitment To Make Pakistan Clean, Green: Munaza

Fri 14th August 2020

Let's come to celebrate Independence Day together with commitment to make Pakistan clean, green: Munaza

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Secretary Women Parliamentary Caucus MNA Munaza Hassan on Friday said that let's come to mark Independence Day together with commitment of making Pakistan clean, green and free of corruption.

In her tweet on the occasion of Independence Day, she said that "we would own sense of responsibilities and take care of our elders and love with our kids.""We would respect each other' point of view to promote brotherhood." she said.

More Stories From Pakistan

