Commissioner Rawalpindi Saqib Manan has vowed to start the fight against Polio with new zeal and zest at the beginning of the new year

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Saqib Manan has vowed to start the fight against Polio with new zeal and zest at the beginning of the new year.

While presiding over a meeting of the anti-Polio task force here at his office on Tuesday, he directed all deputy commissioners of the division to conduct anti-polio meetings and keep a close eye on all the preparations for the upcoming campaign starting from January 16.

The commissioner directed to improve the micro plan adopted during the last campaign.

Furthermore, he added that providing a healthy environment to the people was the foremost priority; however, "harmonized efforts of both government departments and the community were needed to make the region Polio free".

Manan further directed the officials concerned to give special attention to remote and travelling children and ensure special training in polio vaccination and awareness sessions for parents to be actively involved in this campaign.

He directed to cover the missing and refusal cases by convincing the parents with the help of local community leaders and achieving the target set for the drive.

He highlighted that purpose of frequently launching campaigns was to protect children through protective drops and increase their immunity.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (Retd.) Shoaib Ali, Additional Commissioner (Coordination) Syed Nazarat Ali, ADC (Headquarter) Marzia Saleem, AC ( General) Maleeha Isaar, CEO Health and DHO attended the meeting in person, whereas DCs and health officers of other five districts participated through video-link.