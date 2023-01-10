UrduPoint.com

'Let's Pledge To Make The Country Polio-free Zone In The New Year': Commissioner Rawalpindi Saqib Manan

Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2023 | 05:58 PM

'Let's pledge to make the country polio-free zone in the new year': Commissioner Rawalpindi Saqib Manan

Commissioner Rawalpindi Saqib Manan has vowed to start the fight against Polio with new zeal and zest at the beginning of the new year

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Saqib Manan has vowed to start the fight against Polio with new zeal and zest at the beginning of the new year.

While presiding over a meeting of the anti-Polio task force here at his office on Tuesday, he directed all deputy commissioners of the division to conduct anti-polio meetings and keep a close eye on all the preparations for the upcoming campaign starting from January 16.

The commissioner directed to improve the micro plan adopted during the last campaign.

Furthermore, he added that providing a healthy environment to the people was the foremost priority; however, "harmonized efforts of both government departments and the community were needed to make the region Polio free".

Manan further directed the officials concerned to give special attention to remote and travelling children and ensure special training in polio vaccination and awareness sessions for parents to be actively involved in this campaign.

He directed to cover the missing and refusal cases by convincing the parents with the help of local community leaders and achieving the target set for the drive.

He highlighted that purpose of frequently launching campaigns was to protect children through protective drops and increase their immunity.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (Retd.) Shoaib Ali, Additional Commissioner (Coordination) Syed Nazarat Ali, ADC (Headquarter) Marzia Saleem, AC ( General) Maleeha Isaar, CEO Health and DHO attended the meeting in person, whereas DCs and health officers of other five districts participated through video-link.

Related Topics

Polio Immunity Rawalpindi January All From Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler honours winners of &#039;Qawafi Awar ..

Sharjah Ruler honours winners of &#039;Qawafi Award&#039; 2022

15 minutes ago
 Xinjiang sees more market entities among better bu ..

Xinjiang sees more market entities among better business environment

2 minutes ago
 Chinese automaker Geely's sales up 8 pct in 2022

Chinese automaker Geely's sales up 8 pct in 2022

2 minutes ago
 First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi for collective e ..

First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi for collective efforts to empower differently- ..

2 minutes ago
 Last 8 years warmest on record globally: EU climat ..

Last 8 years warmest on record globally: EU climate monitor

2 minutes ago
 Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahaw ..

Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Ma ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.