Lets Pledge To Take Action To Protect Our Planet, Sustainable Future: Sherry Rehman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2023 | 08:20 PM

Lets pledge to take action to protect our planet, sustainable future: Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator, Sherry Rehman on Sunday urged the masses that on this Eid and Earth Day, let us pledge to take action to protect our planet and work towards a more sustainable future.

In a series of tweets, the federal minister wished Eid greetings to the nation and shared her thoughts on World Earth Day which was being celebrated across the globe under the theme 'Invest in Our Planet'.

Senator Rehman wrote, "I wish my countrymen a very happy Eid. Today is not one but two most important days, along with Eid, Earth Day is also being celebrated all over the world including Pakistan; aiming to assess and spread public awareness of the environmental threats facing our earth." She added that climate change was a global crisis that was directly affecting our planet and lives.

"Our Earth is facing unprecedented environmental challenges, from climate change to existential threats. Indiscriminate use of land resources is causing pollution and other environmental problems," Sherry Rehman said.

The minister underlined that the world would have to prioritize investing in renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, elimination of plastic, climate-friendly lifestyles and forests to protect the earth.

"This will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, preserve biodiversity and reduce other environmental impacts. Remember we will breathe only when our earth breathes. Let's work together for a green and healthy earth and Pakistan," Sherry Rehman said.

