MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Program Manager Rehnuma Family Planning Association Pakistan Sohail Iqbal Kakakhel said that violence against women and girls has negative consequences for their mental, sexual and reproductive health at every stage of their lives.

These views are expressed by the Program Manager Rehnuma Family Planning Association Pakistan Sohail Iqbal Kakakhel while addressing a two-day program organized by FPAP in collaboration with Japan here on Wednesday.

Saiqa Bibi, Project Manager, Leader Family Planning Association, on Gender Based Violence and Reproductive Health, District Social Welfare Officer Mardan Abdul Rashid Khan, Iftikhar Tucker, Asad Khan, Mufti Abdul Hud, Dr. Rabia Shah, Muhammad Arif of Civil Society, Shazia Sardar, Amir Fida Advocate, Hassan Hasas and others attended the function.

He said, women entrepreneurs play a significant role in the socio-economic development of under-developed countries as women represent around 48% of Pakistan's total population, while female employment participation is only 19% to 20%.

He said that women's education increased the income of women and leads to growth in GDP while other effects related to social development and the educating girls' leads to a number of social benefits,including many related to women's empowerment.

Iqbal Kakakhel said that despite innumerable issues and inhumane treatment, women were engaged in making themselves an important member of the society and raising their families and the new generation, he added.

"We are working beyond our means for development, he said, adding, "As men, we have all kinds against women and we should improve our society by condemning the incidents of violence and harassment." In particular, boys should be educated in such a way that they not only respect and support women and girls but also help them to live a comfortable and voluntary life in the society. Saiqa Bibi while explaining the objectives, said that the Rehnuma Family Planning Association is working on gender based violence in four areas of Mardan District.

"Our target is to provide free medical facilities to 3,000 women besides holding free medical camps have in which women have been examined, ultrasound, medical tests have been done and they have been provided free medicines," she informed.

Apart from this, she said, two free medical camps were being conducted every month for women residing in Dara-ul-aman Mardan wherein we distributed free masks, soaps and sanitizers besides conducting awareness campaigns in various Union Councils of Mardan district.