Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 03:42 PM

Let's work together for political, economic harmony, Provincial Minister for Information and Colonies Fayazul Hassan Chohan invites opposition

Provincial Minister for Information and Colonies Fayazul Hassan Chohan has asked the opposition to bury the hatchet and play its role in forging political and economic harmony in the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Information and Colonies Fayazul Hassan Chohan has asked the opposition to bury the hatchet and play its role in forging political and economic harmony in the country.

Talking to the media persons during his visit to the Lahore Press Club (LPC) here on Thursday, he said this was the time for the government and the opposition to work jointly for prosperity of the country by setting their differences aside.

The minister, to a question, hailed the opposition for its mature response for the passage of Army Act Amendment Bill, expressing the hope that opposition would also show political sagacity in the matter NAB amendment bill.

To another query, he said the government would complete its constitutional term and would be re-elected to power for the second term through ballot in the next general elections.

Chohan said the government would introduce press laws and advertisement policy in the province.

Replying to a question he said Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had approved distribution of 6,000 health cards to journalists in Lahore, adding that a list would be provided to Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid.

Regarding the problems faced by journalists, the minister said development funds for the development of 'F Block' of the Journalist Housing Society had been released by the government, adding that the government believed in the financial stability and professional development of the journalists.

Earlier, Fayazul Hassan Chohan met President LPC Arshad Ansari and the newly-elected body and congratulated them on their success in the LPC elections 2020.

Minister's Media Adviser MPA Musarrat Javaid Cheema was also present in the meeting.

