Letter attributed to chairman bogus, concocted, says PEMRA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority ( PEMRA) on Wednesday termed as bogus and baseless the letter circulating on the social media attributed to the PEMRA Chairman Muhammad Saleem Baig written to the Pakistan Broadcasting Association (PBA) Chairman Mian Amer Mehmood on August 22.

In a press release, the PEMRA said the letter was concocted and contrary to facts. It said it has approached Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for investigation into the matter and necessary action.