UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Letter Issued On CM's Letterhead Fake: Dr Gill

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 07:10 PM

Letter issued on CM's letterhead fake: Dr Gill

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Spokesman for Punjab Chief Minister Dr Shahbaz Gill Thursday said the statement written on the letter pad of chief minister regarding his brother Sardar Jaffar Khan Buzdar is fake and the signature attributed to Sardar Jaffar Khan Buzdar are also forged.

He said that Usman Buzdar has taken notice of it and ordered for investigating the matter. The person issuing the fake letter pad is being probed, he added.

The spokesman further clarified that vehicle number LWL-916 was not in use of any relative of the chief minister, adding that elements using the name of the chief minister's brother would be investigated.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Vehicle Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Indian Ambassador

41 minutes ago

UAE climate change council reviews nation&#039;s e ..

41 minutes ago

OPEC keeps current output cuts till December, unde ..

1 hour ago

Coal phase-out is a real challenge: German energy ..

1 hour ago

CUVAS signs MoU with Houbara Foundation (HFIP) to ..

1 hour ago

Australian Leader to Skip UN Climate Summit Possib ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.