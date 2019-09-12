(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Spokesman for Punjab Chief Minister Dr Shahbaz Gill Thursday said the statement written on the letter pad of chief minister regarding his brother Sardar Jaffar Khan Buzdar is fake and the signature attributed to Sardar Jaffar Khan Buzdar are also forged.

He said that Usman Buzdar has taken notice of it and ordered for investigating the matter. The person issuing the fake letter pad is being probed, he added.

The spokesman further clarified that vehicle number LWL-916 was not in use of any relative of the chief minister, adding that elements using the name of the chief minister's brother would be investigated.