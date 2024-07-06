Open Menu

Letter Sent To President, PM To Provide Facilities To Imran Khan In Jail

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 06, 2024 | 06:08 PM

Letter sent to President, PM to provide facilities to Imran Khan in jail

The letter that has been sent by Azhar Siddique Advocate, head of the Judicial Activism Panel, says that the PTI founder is not being provided with the facilities according to the law in jail and is not being allowed to meet people.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 6th, 2024) A letter has been sent to the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan to provide facilities to the PTI founder Imran Khan in jail.

The letter was sent by Azhar Siddique Advocate, head of the Judicial Activism Panel, stating that the PTI founder is not being provided with the facilities according to the law in jail and is not being allowed to meet people.

The letter further stated why obstacles are being placed in the PTI founder’s meetings.

The basic facilities should be provided to the PTI founder, and if he is not given facilities in jail, the higher courts woul be approached.

It should be noted that yesterday, during an informal conversation with journalists, Imran Khan accused the Adiala Jail of not providing facilities and hinted at going on a hunger strike.

