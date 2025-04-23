Letter Writing Competition Held At University Of Gujrat
Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2025 | 06:00 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) A letter-writing competition was organised by the Readers Club at the University of Gujrat’s Hafiz Hayat Campus, drawing enthusiastic participation from students across various departments.
The event was aimed to revive the fading literary tradition of letter writing and encourage students’ interest in reading and writing. Participants demonstrated their creativity in both urdu and English, showcasing strong command over language and expression. Five outstanding letters were selected for live presentations, reflecting the students’ literary and emotional depth.
Dean of the Faculty of Arts, Prof. Dr. Zahid Yousaf, graced the occasion as the chief guest. He highlighted the importance of reading and letter writing, calling it a powerful medium for expressing personal sentiments.
“Books are the foundation of knowledge, and letter writing is a timeless literary form,” he stated. Dr. Rukhsana Riaz, coordinator of the Readers Club, emphasized the need to revive reading habits in the digital era. She noted that letters and correspondence have a rich legacy in Urdu literature.
Dr Zaheer-ul-Islam and Tipu Sultan were guests of honor. Kinza Zubair from the English Department received a shield for the best English letter, while other talented participants were awarded certificates of appreciation.The event underscored the enduring value of traditional literary forms and the university's commitment to nurturing the literary talent of its students.
Recent Stories
Setback for Islamabad United as Rassie van der Dussen, Matt Short not available ..
Alia Bhatt is nothing in front of Pooja Bhatt: Rahul Bhatt
Gold price decreases by Rs11, 700 per tola in Pakistan
Indian woman murders husband over illicit affair with his nephew
No question of physical remand of Imran Khan at this point: SC
PSL X: Abrar Ahmed decides to leave head-nodding celebrations style
The sensational new video song by Hassan Raheem & Annural Khalid is stealing hea ..
Pakistan Navy Hosts Indian Ocean Naval Symposium Preparatory Workshop (Ipw) 2025 ..
Available Now in Pakistan: vivo V50 Lite with 6500mAh Battery, 90W FlashCharge, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2025
New era of cricket begins in South Punjab, says Multan Sultans Owner
More Stories From Pakistan
-
South Punjab expects good mango yield as fruiting appears promising1 minute ago
-
ECP launches fifth phase of inclusive Women CNIC, voter registration campaign in KP1 minute ago
-
Sialkot market committee witnesses auction process1 minute ago
-
Letter writing competition held at University of Gujrat2 minutes ago
-
SCCI chief for pragmatic steps to enhance bilateral trade with CARs12 minutes ago
-
Saleem Memon applauds CM Sindh’s decision regarding proposed relocation of BISE Hyderabad12 minutes ago
-
KP to enroll one million children in schools this year12 minutes ago
-
Bosnia stands side by side with Pakistan: Rana Mashood32 minutes ago
-
DC reviews Rescue 1122 flood mock exercise, relief arrangements32 minutes ago
-
Oracle Corporation delegation calls on Awais Leghari42 minutes ago
-
Meeting held to review arrangements for annual urs of Hazrat Syed Ahmed Shah Lakiyari42 minutes ago
-
Resolves to Provide Justice at the Doorsteps of the People:Mohtasib42 minutes ago