Letter Writing Competition Held At University Of Gujrat

Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2025 | 06:00 PM

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) A letter-writing competition was organised by the Readers Club at the University of Gujrat’s Hafiz Hayat Campus, drawing enthusiastic participation from students across various departments.

The event was aimed to revive the fading literary tradition of letter writing and encourage students’ interest in reading and writing. Participants demonstrated their creativity in both urdu and English, showcasing strong command over language and expression. Five outstanding letters were selected for live presentations, reflecting the students’ literary and emotional depth.

Dean of the Faculty of Arts, Prof. Dr. Zahid Yousaf, graced the occasion as the chief guest. He highlighted the importance of reading and letter writing, calling it a powerful medium for expressing personal sentiments.

“Books are the foundation of knowledge, and letter writing is a timeless literary form,” he stated. Dr. Rukhsana Riaz, coordinator of the Readers Club, emphasized the need to revive reading habits in the digital era. She noted that letters and correspondence have a rich legacy in Urdu literature.

Dr Zaheer-ul-Islam and Tipu Sultan were guests of honor. Kinza Zubair from the English Department received a shield for the best English letter, while other talented participants were awarded certificates of appreciation.The event underscored the enduring value of traditional literary forms and the university's commitment to nurturing the literary talent of its students.

