LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmed has written a letter to United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF), mentioning sufferings and miseries of children in Indian-held Kashmir (IHK).

The letter has been written to UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta H Fore regarding current situation in Indian occupied Kashmir.

She stated in her letter that the Indian atrocities in Kashmir during recent weeks were grave violation of human rights.

She said that children were being abused, molested and facing unimaginable horror every day.

It has been written in the letter that as a United Nation's organisation, UNICEF was the only inter-governmental agency devoted exclusively to children and was mandated to promote and protect children's rights.

UNICEF was urged to intervene and help children of Indian occupied Kashmir. Children in the area needed UNICEF attention to lessen their suffering.