Letters arrived from the world of soul—A unique featured literary session in Ayaz Melo

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) A unique feature literary session titled ‘aalam-e-Awaah man aayal khat’ ( Letters arrived from the world of soul) was held on the last day of Ayaz Melo at Khana Badosh writer’s café on 25th December.

Eminent writer Zahida Abro hosted the session while famous writer Zaib Sindhi and Deputy Director Besant Haal Sobia Shaikh were speakers.

Author of the book Niaz Panhwer introducing the book said that the book the imaginary combination of my thinking in which I have narrated imaginary feelings of our legend departed souls like Allama I I Qazi,Shaukat Hussain Shoro, Mushtaq Changezi, Abdul Wahid aaresar, Fauzia Soomro , Gobind Malhi and Tariq Alam Abro who proved their mettle in different fields of artistic segments. Niaz Panhwar said that those letters were being sent to me by such artists in which they have expressed their feelings of the time they spent in the world as well after death (in world of spirits)

On a query of Moderator to include such imaginary letters in curriculums eminent writer Zaib Sindhi said that such books could be included in curriculums, but for this purpose thinking should be changed as these letters are beyond the reality and reflect the creativity of the writer and narrated various problems of Sindh and their solutions systematically.

On a question to express views on an imaginary letter written by a University student who committed suicide to the author, Director Besant Hall Sobia Shaikh said that in this letter student has narrated that like every parent his parents had the desire to equip me with higher education and all necessities of life but unfortunately due to unavoidable circumstances she compelled to take the extreme step to end her life.

Sobia further stated that it was the tragedy of our society that although parents ensure the availability of all necessary amenities to their children, particularly Girls so that they cannot feel any difficulty while studying in the institution of their choice but also instil different moral norms in their innocent minds so that they could feel difficulties to lead their life with adherence to those norms and do not express their sentiments freely.

She said that there are seldom parents who on the one hand equip their children with higher education or the field of their choice but on the other hand provide a cognizant atmosphere where they move, express and live freely.