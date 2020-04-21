Letters sent to commissioners to ensure sale of edible items at officially fixed prices during Ramazan

Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister for Supply and Prices Department Dr. Khatu Mal Jeewan on Tuesday said that letters have been sent to the Commissioners across the province by the Supply and Prices Department to ensure sale of edible items at officially fixed rates and stern action against profiteers during the holy month of Ramazan

In a statement, he said that the Sindh government had already given the powers of Collectors Supply and Prices to the divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners.

Dr. Khatu Mal said that the divisional commissioners should ensure sale of all commodities at officially fixed prices within their jurisdictions.

He said that the traders must be provided the lists of prices fixed by the government so that the masses could be benefited.