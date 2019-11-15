UrduPoint.com
Letters Written To Government, Opposition For Appointment Of ECP Members

Fri 15th November 2019 | 04:58 PM

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Friday said that letters have been written to the government and opposition lawmakers to discuss new appointments of members in the Election Commission of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Friday said that letters have been written to the government and opposition lawmakers to discuss new appointments of members in the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Speaking here in National Assembly, he said that letters have been written to both (government and Opposition) and efforts are underway to develop consensus on the issue.

It is to mention that Islamabad High court had referred the unresolved matter of appointment of two ECP members to chairman Senate and NA speaker to reach a consensus at the earliest.

