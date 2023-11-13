Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published November 13, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Level-playing field, a right of every political party: PPP KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Provincial President Pakistan People's (PPP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Syed Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha Monday said that level playing field was fundamental right of every political party in elections.

In a statement issued here, he stressed the need for removing reservations of all political parties in that regard.

He said that PPP was neither afraid of electoral alliances nor the meeting of political rivals as it only wanted the announcement of election schedule and holding free, fair and impartial elections.

The decision of the election of the Prime Minister of the country should be made by the people, adding

PPP never used backdoor to come into power.

The PPP leader said that PPP under the leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto would vigorously participate in the elections in all the provinces including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Syed Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha expressed confidence in general elections on February 08, 2024, PPP would emerge as majority parliamentary party.

He observed that after assuming power, the party would guarantee equal constitutional, economic and human rights in a democratic manner.

He said that PPP did not believe in conversion of political difference to animosity, adding that the fake revolutionaries had become unnerved even before the final launch of the election campaign by the Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The PPP leader said that the popularity of the party was on rise and none of the political parties had courage to face it single handedly.

He said that political maneuvering against PPP before general elections was not new for it.

He said that the leadership and workers of PPP had rendered historic sacrifices for supremacy of democracy, constitution and the parliamentary democratic system in the country.

