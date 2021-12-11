UrduPoint.com

Leveling False Blasphemy Charge A Serious Crime: Ashrafi

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 06:59 PM

Leveling false blasphemy charge a serious crime: Ashrafi

Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has said that blasphemy is definitely a serious crime, but leveling a false blasphemy charge is equally a serious crime

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and middle East Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has said that blasphemy is definitely a serious crime, but leveling a false blasphemy charge is equally a serious crime.

Addressing a press conference along with leaders of other religions at Cathedral Church here on Saturday, he said that elements which misuse the religion for their own interests were criminals islam always advocates peace, love, fraternity, tolerance, brotherhood, and Holy Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him (PBUH) is Rehamat-ul-Lil-Aalameen (benefactor of the entire mankind), he added.

Ashrafi said that followers of all religions in the country strongly condemn the Sialkot lynching of the Sri Lankan factory manager and appealed to the chief justice of Pakistan to treat it as a test case and order a speedy trial for it.

He said that the Constitution of Pakistan guaranteed protection of the rights of the minorities and the the government would ensure all rights to them. He said that Islam strictly prohibits forced marriages and forced conversions. He said no Muslim could think of going against the teachings of Islam.

The special representative said that rights of every citizen were protected by the state, stressing that those involved in the Sialkot incident had not only brought a bad name to the religion but the country as well.

He said that the Punjab government was taking measures and challan would be presented in the court within 14 days under Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat against the Sialkot accused.

He said that he, along with an ulema delegation from different schools of thought, visited the Sri Lankan High Commission office and conveyed their condolences to the people of Sri Lanka over the tragic incident. He said that due punishment would be given to the culprits involved in the barbarism.

Ashrafi urged the nation to make united efforts to maintain the atmosphere of peace and tolerance in the country, saying that the nation should be united against not only terrorism but also extremism for strengthening the institutions. He said that extremism was a poison and collective efforts were needed to tackle the situation.

He also urged leaders of other religions to ensure their active role for maintaining peace in society. He said: "We have developed close liaison with them at grass-roots level to solve the problems being faced by minorities."

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Prime Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Sri Lanka Law Minister Blasphemy Middle East Sialkot Criminals Church Muslim All From Government Court Love Raja Basharat

Recent Stories

Qureshi hopeful for bright future of Pakistan

Qureshi hopeful for bright future of Pakistan

22 seconds ago
 4 dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

4 dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

23 seconds ago
 Gold price increase by Rs 250 per tola 11 Dec 2021 ..

Gold price increase by Rs 250 per tola 11 Dec 2021

25 seconds ago
 UK gives 23 more post-Brexit permits to French fis ..

UK gives 23 more post-Brexit permits to French fishermen

28 seconds ago
 Dacoit killed in encounter

Dacoit killed in encounter

5 minutes ago
 Turkey Successfully Tests World's First Laser-Equi ..

Turkey Successfully Tests World's First Laser-Equipped Drone - Politician

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.