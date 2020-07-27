UrduPoint.com
Levies Force Arrest Four Suspects, Seize Ammunitions In Barkhan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 10:53 PM

Levies Force arrest four suspects, seize ammunitions in Barkhan

Levies force arrested four suspects and seized a large number of ammunitions from their possession after an encounter at Chupar Koht area of Barkhan district on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Levies force arrested four suspects and seized a large number of ammunitions from their possession after an encounter at Chupar Koht area of Barkhan district on Monday.

In-charge of QRF Levies Force Sibi Zone, Rasldar Major Shair Muhammad Marri told media persons in a press conference that acting on a tip off, QRF Levies Force team carried out operation at the area when suspects opened fire at Levies Force team.

He said four suspects were arrested after heavy exchange of firing by Levies force team and ammunitions including 47 RP, 2 shells, 11, SMG rounds, 01, SMG magazine, 01 SMG gun, 26 other guns of rounds and 05 hand grenades were also recovered from their possession.

The official said arrested suspects were involved in killing cases, robbery and attacking security forces in the area. The search operation is being continued in the area to arrest three other suspects who had managed to escape from the scene, he said.

He said Levies force was playing key role to curb terrorist activities to maintain peace in the area.

Further investigation was underway.

