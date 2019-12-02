Levies force arrest three robbers in Muslim Bagh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Levies force have arrested three robbers and recovered a stolen passenger wagon from their possession in Muslim Bagh area on Monday.

According to Levies sources, on special directives of Deputy Commissioner Harnai Azeem Jan Dummar, the levies force team conducted a successful raid at a place and apprehended three alleged vehicle snatchers, besides seizing a snatched passenger wagon from them.

Further investigation was underway.

The deputy commissioner also appreciated levies force personnel who took part in the operation and distributed certificates the levies force personnel.