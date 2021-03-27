UrduPoint.com
Levies Force Arrested Drugs Pusher With 29 Kg Chars

Sat 27th March 2021 | 03:04 PM

Levies Force on Saturday foiled a bid of narcotics smuggling and managed to arrest drugs pusher with 29 kg chars at Levies Check Post Chiko area of Khuzdar district, Levies sources said

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :Levies Force on Saturday foiled a bid of narcotics smuggling and managed to arrest drugs pusher with 29 kg chars at Levies Check Post Chiko area of Khuzdar district, Levies sources said.

According to Levies Force, acting on a tip off, a team of Levies Force led by an official Shehzad Zehri checked a suspected car at Check Post and seized 29 kg narcotics.

They also managed to arrest the driver.

During preliminary investigation, the accused confessed to smuggle drugs from Quetta to different parts of the country.

A case has been registered against the accused and further investigation was underway.

